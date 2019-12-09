Beyonce Flaunts Her Booty In A High-Cut Bodysuit

Beyonce's latest Instagram upload didn't leave too much to the imagination.

Beyonce put her world-famous curves on full display in a jaw dropping new shot posted to her Instagram account – and it’s safe to say her latest upload whipped her millions of followers into a total frenzy. The beauty flashed her toned booty in a teaser photo posted on December 9 as she promoted a new collection for her Ivy Park athleisure line, which is set to drop next month.

The snap showed Beyonce as she posed from behind in a long-sleeved purple one-piece. The fun and colorful look was an athletic bodysuit with two thin orange strips on both of her arms. The top also featured the words “Ivy” and “Park” subtly embroidered onto both of her biceps.

As for the star herself, she posed with her back to the camera and her booty on full show. The revealing bodysuit wasn’t quite a thong, but didn’t leave too much to the imagination with its high-cut design that stretched upwards towards her hips.

Beyonce went sans pants in the snap to let the top do all the talking.

The multiple Grammy winner wore her hair in seriously long braids that stretched all the way down past her derriere. Her stunning hair do also featured the words “Ivy Park” written out in what appeared to be hundreds of white and red beads carefully placed midway through her braided locks.

Beyonce posed during the shoot with both hands up on top of her head as she showed off her black nail polish and serious curves.

The background was kept pretty simple, as she faced a plain gray wall.

She didn’t reveal exactly what else is coming from her line, though the star teased in the caption that Ivy Park – which is her collaboration with Adidas – would be launching something new on January 18.

Understandably, the comments section of the upload was flooded with messages from her 135 million followers, and they weren’t exactly shy when it came to sharing their thoughts on the hot new photo.

The stunning snap hit more than 1.8 million followers in less than two hours and has already received over 18,800 likes.

“This is fire,” one person commented with six fire emoji.

Another called the “Drunk In Love” singer a “Queen.”

Loading...

“Now this is hot,” a third Instagram user wrote, while another told Beyonce, “You have broken the internet – once again!”

Others simply commented with red heart, shell shocked faces, and eye heart emoji.

The latest show stopping Instagram upload from the star comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she sent her fans into meltdown mode once again just last week.

That time, she wowed in a dark green ensemble that showed off her seriously tiny waist as she let her stunning natural hair flow down over her shoulders.