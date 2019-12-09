Kelly Dodd Says She And Vicki Gunvalson Made Up At The ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Kelly Dodd wishes Vicki Gunvalson nothing but the best.

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson are back on good terms.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV Holiday Party at Cathédrale in New York City, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member addressed recent reports which have suggested that she and Gunvalson made amends during the taping of the Season 14 reunion special last month.

“We did, yeah. I mean, I wish the best for Vicki,” Dodd confirmed at the event. “I don’t want to hold onto grudges with her, but I wish Vicki the best, I really do.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd recently dissed the size of Gunvalson’s engagement ring on Watch What Happens Live and stated that hers was bigger.

According to the report, Gunvalson suffered a “meltdown to end all meltdowns” during the November taping of the reunion and recently questioned Dodd’s intentions for getting engaged to Rick Leventhal so quickly. However, despite her comments about Dodd and Leventhal’s engagement, which came after just three months of dating, Gunvalson is no longer feuding with her co-star.

Although Dodd previously said that she would love to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County and be transferred to a position on The Real Housewives of New York City, she is now claiming she would quit the franchise entirely and move to the Big Apple to be with her fiancé, who owns an apartment in town.

While Dodd and Leventhal have only been together for months, they are hoping to tie the knot in October of next year.

“It’s kind of a fast thing,” Dodd admitted.

Dodd and Leventhal were introduced to one another by The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Ramona Singer over the summer in The Hamptons.

As The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, Dodd was married to her former husband, Michael Dodd, until 2017 and shares one child, daughter Jolie, 13, with him.

“They love each other,” Dodd said of Leventhal and her child. “I mean, we spent a whole week together and Jolie goes, ‘I want to come back for Christmas,’ so he was, like, really shocked about it. It was really cute, yeah.”

Dodd and Jolie will be heading back to New York City soon but when it comes to the upcoming Christmas holiday, they are expected to celebrate the occasion in her home state of Arizona, where her family resides. As Dodd explained to Entertainment Tonight, she and Jolie are planning to go to her brother’s house on Christmas and to her mother’s house for New Year’s Eve.