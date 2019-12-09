Alessandra Ambrosio Sits Cross-Legged In Plunging Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel sat on the sand in her coral bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio once again showed off her fit and toned model body in a colorful bikini from her own line, Gal Floripa. In a stunning new shot, which appeared to be an outtake from a recent professional photo shoot for the brand, Alessandra sat down in the sand as she crossed her legs. She sported a skimpy two-piece that showed off a whole lot of skin.

The snap was shared to Instagram by Gal Floripa on December 8. In it, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel had a huge smile on her face as she put all her hard work at the gym on show for the world to see during a trip to the beach.

She didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she rocked the two-piece, which was made up of a matching coral top and bottoms.

The bikini look featured a balconette-style top that plunged pretty low to show off her décolletage. It also featured a flirty frill design across the top of the underwired cup and thin stings that were tied into bows on the top of her shoulders.

Alessandra clearly wasn’t worried about suffering a potential wardrobe malfunction as she sat cross-legged. She sported a pretty skimpy pair of matching coral bottoms to complete the bikini look, while the briefs had the same frill design across her hips.

The coral bikini appeared to be the same one she wore in another snap posted to Gal Floripa’s account last week. That time, she pulled off a more sultry pose as she lay on her back in a hammock with her eyes closed.

In the new photo, Alessandra seemed a lot happier as she smiled from ear-to-ear while flashing her pearly whites. She was caught by the photographer mid-laugh for the gorgeous shot.

The supermodel had her hair straight and down for the shoot, and rocked two necklaces and a chunky anklet while she went barefoot on the sand.

She held on tight to a pink and yellow flower in her left hand, while her right hand made its way up to her mouth. She had a turquoise ring on her index finger and two more on her middle and ring fingers.

Alessandra also sported a patterned cover-up on her shoulders, which she let drape off her left arm.

In the caption, Gal Floripa confirmed that the supermodel was modeling the Gaya bikini.

Loading...

Fans gushed over her undeniable beauty in the comments section, where many left eye-heart and heart emoji to share their thoughts on Alessandra’s latest bikini look.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Beautiful,” with two eye-heart emoji.