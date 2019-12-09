Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Skimpy White Bikini

Model Katelyn Runck took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her incredible figure in a barely-there bikini.

The tiny number featured a classic triangle top that could hardly contain her voluptuous chest, revealing plenty of skin and cleavage. The bottoms were just as skimpy, consisting over little more than fabric and strings.

Katelyn’s update consisted of three photos that showed her sitting outside on a deck decorated with cushions and curtains. Green foliage could be seen in the background as the model posed for the camera.

One photo showed the stunner from the side as she looked at something off in the distance. With one hand on the small of her back, Kalteyn gave her followers a good look at her chest, including quite a bit of side boob. The shot also showed off her flat midsection and her toned thighs.

Another picture captured the beauty from the front as she posed with a CBD product in her hand. She leaned on one hand while holding the product with her other hand on one knee. The pose showed off her tight abs and hourglass figure as she titled her head and gave the camera a smile.

The remaining snap showed Katelyn’s entire body as she looked ahead with a serious look on her face. She posed with one hand on one knee as her bronze skin popped against the white fabric. With her back straight, she gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage, slender waist and the curve of her hip. The pose also put her long, lean legs on display.

Katelyn wore her hair down with a deep side part. Her makeup included sculpted brows, eyeliner and a nude gloss on her lips. She donned a pic color on her nails.

In the caption, Katelyn longed for summer and plugged the product. She also asked her followers which photo was their favorite.

Many fans were able to pick a photo they liked, but others had a hard time choosing just one. However, all of her fans seemed to agree that she looked incredible in all of them.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“Never ending beauty and elegance,” said a second admirer.

“Angel from the sky,” commented a third follower.

“I can’t believe how incredible you are,” wrote a fourth fan.

Katelyn definitely has an incredible body, and she likes to show it off in an array of outfits including sexy dresses and lingerie.