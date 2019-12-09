Liam Payne’s Debut Album ‘LP1’ Receives Lukewarm Reviews

After many years of releasing singles, Liam Payne dropped his debut album, LP1, worldwide on December 6. After spending a lot of time on the record, Payne had probably hoped for better reviews from critics.

Based on five reviews, the album currently holds a Metacritic score of 44 out of 100, which indicates mixed or average reviews.

In a negative review from The Guardian, it seemed the publication had nothing good to say about the album.

“LP1 is a terrible pop album, but very effective contraception,” they wrote.

The Independent had some slightly better words to say but felt that the songs were very half-hearted.

“It’s all fine: shiny and efficient pop, smelling of body oil and new car upholstery. But Payne treats each track like a rental car. He gives each song a spin and hands the keys back like a good lad without leaving a trace.”

Variety compared the “Strip That Down” hitmaker to Justin Timberlake but not in a complimentary way.

“The writing and singing aren’t strong enough and come across as C-level Timberlake material,” they remarked.

AllMusic didn’t think any of the songs were memorable, calling them “forgettable trifles.”

“Front-loaded with mostly forgettable trifles, the album is saved by this bountiful back-end, which plays like an early prediction of a potential greatest-hits collection.”

According to Planet Radio, the album consists of 17 tracks and multiple collaborations with Quavo, Zedd, Jonas Blue, Lennon Stella, J Balvin, Rita Ora, and Cheat Codes. The record features his previously released singles “Strip That Down,” “Polaroid,” “For You,” “Stack It Up,” and his most-recent Christmas single, “All I Want (for Christmas).”

In an interview with This Morning, Payne admitted that his Christmas song had a similar title to Mariah Carey’s famous single “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” He explained that her track is more uplifting and positive while his track is more sad but hopeful.

Despite a completely mixed reaction from critics, Liam insists he is still blown away by the reaction the album has received and told his Instagram followers that their support doesn’t go unnoticed.

According to NME, Payne was accused of fetishizing bisexuality on the track “Both Ways,” which didn’t go down well with social media. Users took to Twitter to express how uncomfortable the lyrics made bisexual women feel and how it furthers the stereotype that all bi people are only into threesomes. Liam has yet to speak on the backlash of the song.

Over the weekend, Liam performed tracks from his debut album at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at London’s iconic O2 Arena.