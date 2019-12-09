Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Presses For More From Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 10 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will make a stunning admission. The former Vegas showgirl will open her heart to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and let him know how she really feels, per Highlight Hollywood. She may even press him for more than he’s ready to give.

Last week, Shauna played her cards right with Ridge. She told him that she was in love with him, and it seemed as if her words really touched the dressmaker. Although he professed that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was the love of his love, Ridge rewarded Shauna’s admission with a passionate kiss. Now it seems as if she may get even more personal with him.

According to The Inquisitr, Shauna’s confession will stun Ridge. He will need to wrap his mind around her latest admission and try to make sense of her feelings. Ridge may also need to take stock of his own emotions and figure out what his next steps are with regard to his own marriage.

Of course, the soap opera spoilers hint that Ridge will return to the Forrester mansion after presenting Brooke with the divorce papers. He presented Brooke with an alternative to getting a divorce. He believed that they could still work things out if she just forgave his son.

However, Brooke refused to forgive Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and told Ridge that she didn’t think that his son had really changed. She then told him what needed to happen so that they could reconcile their marriage.

Divorce papers in hand, Ridge makes a passionate plea to Brooke with a way for them to mend their marriage. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tY7tEIwgqE #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TiQonVVMP1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 6, 2019

By the time Ridge arrives home, he will be tired and confused. He loves Brooke but doesn’t know how he can still be married to a woman who doesn’t even want his son in her house. He doesn’t see a way forward, and as he previously told Shauna, he doesn’t want to sign the divorce papers, either.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will be there for Ridge. She has been his pillar of strength during the last few months as he tried to navigate his marital and family relationships. She has constantly supported and praised him even when he felt as if he was failing at life.

It appears as if Shauna may want to take their relationship a bit further. But as Ridge noted to Eric Forrester (John McCook), they haven’t been intimate yet. Ridge doesn’t want to do anything to further alienate him from Brooke. Although they have kept things fairly innocent, it’s only a matter of time before they do the dirty.