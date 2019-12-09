Carrie Underwood Stuns In Two Plunging Silver Gowns At Kennedy Center Honors

Carrie wowed in two silver dresses.

Carrie Underwood put her best fashion foot forward once again as she stunned in not one, but two gorgeous silver gowns while attending the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., last night (December 8). The superstar first wowed as she walked the red carpet in an ornate metallic dress that cinched in at the waist to show off her very slim middle.

Carrie looked undeniably stunning in the ballgown dress, which featured a plunging off-the-shoulder design to give a glimpse at her décolletage.

The mom of two pulled the organza of her gorgeous gown up slightly on her right shoulder and let it drape more on her left as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

The stunning dress stretched all the way to the floor and showed off her glamorous side with metallic floral and leaf accents that shimmered as they caught the light, while a band in the same material stretched around her tiny torso.

Carrie paired the look with a pair of dangling earrings in both ears and several silver rings on her fingers. She had her long blond hair down with a slight wave and stuck to her signature smokey eye makeup with a pink lip.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

But it wasn’t just on the red carpet where the “Drinking Alone” singer rocked a plunging silver dress.

As reported by USA Today, the talented beauty wowed inside the event as she performed the song “Blue Bayou” by Roy Orbison as a tribute to Linda Ronstadt. She then followed that up with a rendition of the song “When Will I Be Loved.”

"She always broke the rules and sang music that was true to her." —@carrieunderwood on 2019 #KCHonors recipient #LindaRonstadt pic.twitter.com/NhKyRgeFZH — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 9, 2019

There, she went for a seriously plunging look as she rocked another floor-length silver gown, this time with glitter-like sparkles that stretched all the way down to the floor. As can be seen in a photo posted to Twitter, the top of the dress plunged almost all the way down to her waist, where a thick metallic silver band fastened the glitzy gown shut.

The stunning ensemble also featured ornate bows on both of her shoulders and a short train that sat on the stage as she showcased her world-famous voice during the annual event, which will be broadcast on CBS on December 15.

Carrie’s latest big appearance comes shortly after she wowed once again last week during an event in Aspen, Colorodo.

While it was all about the glitz and glamour last night in Washington D.C., the beauty cut a more casual figure in the snowy destination as she attended an event to promote her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure range in a pair of skintight white marble leggings.