Naughty Boy Kisses Nicole Scherzinger Under Fur Blanket In Cozy Photo

Nicole Scherzinger and Naughty Boy are currently both working on The X Factor: The Band and have taken cozy photos together. Scherzinger shared two images within one post to her Instagram account which saw the duo getting slightly intimate with one another.

In the first photo, the duo touched heads together and smiled directly at the camera. In the second, Naughty Boy kissed Nicole on her cheek while she also pouted. She raised her eyes up and clearly was just having fun in the moment it was taken.

The two appeared to be sat on a huge sofa in front of a wall that had a map as wallpaper. They covered themselves up in a white animal-print fur blanket and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. Naughty Boy wore a multicolored stripey long-sleeved jumper. Nicole’s garment was barely on display but you can see a hit of black underneath the covers. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper sported her dark hair down and accessorized herself with a bracelet.

For her caption, Scherzinger stated that the two were working on another late night for the upcoming season of The X Factor.

In the span of a day, the post racked up more than 51,200 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“You look gorgeous without even trying,” one user wrote.

“You are so cute! Can’t wait to see you on #XFactorTheBand,” another shared.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” a third fan remarked.

“He’s a lucky guy,” a fourth account commented, adding multiple love heart emoji.

Some of the messages in the comments section had Nicole’s followers questioning if the two were an item. However, according to the Daily Mail, the “Baby Love” songstress is supposedly in a relationship with Thom Evans who was recently a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity in the band Try Star. Evans went to visit Scherzinger at her solo show in London, U.K., over the weekend and the rumors have continued to make headlines.

Tonight, the first episode of The X Factor: The Band will air on ITV in the U.K. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Right There” hitmaker will be joining Simon Cowell again as a judge. Naughty Boy will not serve as a judge but will give Cowell and Scherzinger a helping hand throughout the show along with Ella Eyre and previous X Factor winner Leona Lewis. According to Telly Mix, Louis Walsh was asked to return as an advisor but declined the offer.