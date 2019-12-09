‘DWTS’ Finalist Ally Brooke Slays Miss Universe Performance: ‘Tonight Has Been Incredible’

She honored late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla by singing two of her biggest hits.

Dancing with the Stars finalist Ally Brooke slayed her performance at the Miss Universe pageant with a tribute to late Tejano superstar performer Selena Quintanilla and the debut of her own new tune, “No Good.” Ally commented “tonight has been incredible” in a subsequent Instagram post she shared regarding the exciting evening.

Ally opened up the annual show, where women from around the world competed in categories such as interview skills, evening gowns, and a swimsuit or athletic wear competition in their quest for the title of Miss Universe, with her new song.

Coming off a remarkable run on the ABC competition dance series where she placed third alongside professional dance partner Sasha Farber, the singer was sassy in a white midriff shirt and matching pants as she debuted her song on a world stage.

Ally later paid homage to Tejano superstar Selena by performing an emotional rendition of Selena’s “I Could Fall In Love,” to introduce the evening gown portion of the competition.

For that segment of her performance, Ally stunned in a form-fitting one-shoulder black and silver gown, which had a dramatic slit up the left side of her body almost to her thigh, and was accented with sparkles surrounding the deep cut of the garment.

She paired that look with her hair secured in a tight bun accented with a diamond headband and wore a glittery set of diamond earrings and bracelet.

The former Fifth Harmony singer then belted out a beautiful cover of Selena’s “Dreaming of You” throughout the remainder of the segment and at its conclusion, was joined by the Top 10 finalists of the competition.

Fans were quick to applaud the singer in a subsequent post on Instagram, whom they feel has truly come into her own since her work on the ABC reality dance competition series, gaining more confidence than ever as she moves forward into her professional career.

Four Dancing with the Stars pros took to the social media site to comment on Ally’s performance during the Miss Universe competition, which aired worldwide and will surely amp up her visibility even more in the entertainment industry.

Reacting positively were former partner Sasha, his wife Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold and season 28 mirrorball winner Alan Bersten, with whom Ally will be performing alongside during selected dates of the series live theater tour.

Also chiming in with good wishes were Paris Hilton, and former DWTS competitors Sean Spicer and Kel Mitchell.

Other social media users were also floored by Ally’s performance.,

Loading...

“ILYSM and I’m so proud of you!!! You killed tonight!” stated one fan.

A second fan remarked of Ally’s work, “One of my favorite performances.”

“You were amazing and the tribute to Selena wow it was WOWOWOW!” said a third fan.

In the new year, Ally Brooke will continue to promote her latest single as well as perform on the DWTS Live Tour. Her dates will run over one week from January 9 through the 15th. The cities she will perform in are listed in the caption of the Instagram post above.