Christie Brinkley Glows As She Poses With Lucky Santa At Age 65

The supermodel has a long history with St. Nick.

Christie Brinkley gave Santa Claus a thrill this holiday season. One week after posing for a Thanksgiving photo with her family, the 65-year-old supermodel hammed it up with St. Nick at luxury New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman. Fans are just grateful she didn’t sit on his lap.

In new photos posted to Instagram, Christie is glowing in a cozy cable-knit sweater with a festive red and white plaid scarf draped around her neck. The modeling legend wears brown leather pants as she poses with her arm around the perfect department store Santa. A second photo shows the two giving the peace sign.

In the caption to the post, Christie joked that she and Santa have to “stop meeting like this.” And fans seemed to agree. In the comments section, Christie’s followers warned the sizzling superstar not to get too close to St. Nick for fear for his health.

One fan referenced Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel’s 1977 hit song, “Movin’ Out” as he told the star to keep standing.

“Don’t sit on his lap, he’ll have a heart attack ack ack ack ack, you oughta know by now!” the fan joked of Santa.

“Don’t sit on his lap! It could be dangerous,” another added.

Others noted how “lucky” Santa Claus is.

“Christie I think you made Santa’s Christmas wish list. Very beautiful and breathtaking,” one fan wrote.

“It’s no wonder Santa has a smile on,” another added.

Christie’s new Christmas photo comes on the same day that she posted a throwback holiday pic that had her posing with a different Santa. In the vintage snap posted to Instagram, Christie is wearing a billowing purple gown as a decidedly creepier looking Santa holds out his goodie bag. In the caption to the post, Christie reminded fans to keep the spirit of the holiday season with them year-round.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we would carry the wonderful spirit of Christmas in our hearts the whole year long? Love and joy, peace on earth, goodwill to all! That would really jingle my bells! Seasons Greetings Winter Spring Summer and Fall my Friends!” the mom of three wrote.

Of course, fans know that Christie Brinkley has some inside connections when it comes to Santa Claus. The Sports Illustrated icon has been known to accompany the famous Christmas figure to holiday events, most notably the Annual New York Stock Exchange Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City. Christie has been photographed multiple times with Santa over the years, so it’s a pretty good bet she’s not on his “naughty” list.