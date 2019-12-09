Kelly Ripa & Daughter Lola Consuelos Both Stun In Mini Dresses At ‘CNN Heroes’ Event

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa absolutely stunned on the red carpet with her daughter, Lola Consuelos. The event was in honor of CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, and was hosted by anchor Anderson Cooper along with Kelly herself. It took place on Sunday, December 8, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

For the occasion, Kelly stunned in a black velvet mini dress. The hem hit half-way up her thigh, revealing her long and lean legs. The sleeves were long — no doubt thanks to the colder weather — and the neckline was a chic turtleneck style.

Though the dress was black, it featured a number of silver accents throughout the fabric, adding some fun and glamor to the look. It also appeared to take cues from the 80s, with shoulder pads and a retro-looking oversized bow right below Kelly’s left shoulder.

The former soap star completed her look with a pair of black heels with jeweled details at the toe.

Kelly’s makeup took cues from the dress, and she stunned with dark eye makeup, a hint of blush, and a nude lip. Her blond tresses were styled into loose waves with a trendy center part. Kelly kept her accessories simple, with a pair of drop earrings, a dainty gold bracelet, and an art-deco inspired ring.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lola chose a dark long-sleeved minidress like her mother, though hers was made from satin and featured a cinched tie at the waist to accentuate her figure. It also was a midnight blue color rather than black.

Fans of the NYU freshman will recognize the ensemble, as it was the same one that she wore in an Instagram picture posted a week ago. Lola even used the same white booties and gold necklace that she wore in the original photos, which were covered by The Inquisitr.

However, Lola did change up the look a little bit. At the CNN event, Lola did not wear the white patterned headband that was seen in her Instagram shots, and she also changed up her hairstyle. While it had previously been styled straight and sleek, the music major followed her mother’s lead once more and sported loose waves that cascaded down past her shoulders.

Lola kept her makeup simple — letting her natural beauty shine through — and favored the slightest of cat-eyes and a hint of peach eyeshadow.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The pair posed together for a number of pictures, looking like the perfect mother-daughter duo. It seems to be becoming a tradition for the two, as they also attended together last year and in 2017.

The morning co-host is very open about her love of family. Just recently, she revealed that her gingerbread house had little figures representing every member of her clan, including one of the Ripa-Consuelo family dog, Chewie (via The Inquisitr).