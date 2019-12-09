Khloe Kardashian Possibly Shaded Jordyn Woods After She Appears To Have Taken A Lie Detector Test On ‘RTT’

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram about Jordyn Woods reportedly taking a lie detector test on Red Table Talk, involving the scandal that involved Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

After a clip from an upcoming episode of RTT showed that Woods possibly took a lie detector test to prove her innocence in the scandal, Kardashian subtly shared her views on Woods attempting to go so far to prove that she wasn’t interested in Thompson.

According to InTouch Weekly, Kardashian’s message was posted on her Instagram stories. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a message that reflected on 2019 and the realization that people in her life can change at any moment.

“One month left and 2019 has taught me that anyone can switch up on you no matter the bond or history you have with that person,” Kardashian shared to her millions of followers.

The post from Kardashian came just days after she shared that she had forgiven Woods for her role in the scandal, which took place last February. Kardashian shared, via her Instagram stories, that she has decided to forgive Woods, Thompson, and anyone else that has “hurt” her in the past. The reality star’s statement was before the clip of Woods being hooked up to a polygraph test went through several media outlets.

Woods was best friends with Kylie Jenner before the alleged cheating scandal occurred. Woods and Thompson were seen together back in February at a party at the NBA player’s Los Angeles home. At the time, an insider shared that they saw Woods and Thompson cuddling up with each other and that the two looked like they were more than friends.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her a**, they were definitely hooking up,” the insider revealed. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Since the scandal, Woods has remained adamant that she wasn’t secretly dating Thompson behind Kardashian’s back. She did say, however, that Thompson kissed her as she was leaving his house, which she neglected to tell Kardashian about initially.

The scandal caused Woods to refrain from speaking to Jenner and the rest of the family, and caused her to move out of Jenner’s home at the time.

Woods has yet to respond to Kardashian’s Instagram message.