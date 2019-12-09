News Reporter Alex Bozarjian Groped On Live Television

Alex Bozarjian was covering a marathon when a runner came up behind her and groped her.

Alex Bozarjian is a news reporter from Savannah, Georgia. She was recently in the middle of covering the annual Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run when a runner came up behind her and groped her. The upsetting moment took place on live television and has enraged many people across the country, according to NBC News.

In the video, Bozarjian is facing the camera, her back turned to the runners. Many of the contestants smile and wave before continuing on. However, one man, who wore a navy blue top, sunglasses and a hat, slowed down long enough to smack Bozarjian’s rear end before racing off. The reporter was visibly shocked, pausing her coverage to step back and try to pinpoint the man in the crowd.

“Woah! Not expecting that,” she said with a nervous laugh before continuing on with her report.

While Bozarjian remained composed and professional while on air, she voiced her opinions about what happened on social media. She slammed the individual and talked about how humiliated she was by what occurred.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” she said.

The Savannah Police Department was questioned about whether or not the individual who did this to Bozarjian will be charged. In a public statement, they revealed that they have been in touch with the reporter and said that the way they move forward will largely be in her hands, explained Keturah Greene, public information coordinator for the Savannah Police Department.

“We’ve talked to her about the situation. I can’t discuss it further, but it’s up to Alexandrea on how she wants to handle the situation. All I can say is we have made contact with Alexandrea and we are definitely going to be working with her in any capacity on how she’d like to move forward with this incident.”

The short clip of this incident has since gone viral online, many people speaking up in defense of Bozarjian and demanding that justice be done.

This is not the only instance of unwanted touching that has occurred to a reporter on live television. In 2014 a fan kissed a reporter live on air at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. After the kiss, the fan ran off, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The video also went viral at the time, angering many.