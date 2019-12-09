Curvy Model Denise Bidot Sizzles In Topless Instagram Close-Up: ‘Is It Christmas Yet’

Gorgeous plus-size model Denise Bidot dazzled fans with a scorching Instagram update on Sunday night. The buxom babe stripped off all of her clothes to pose for a topless photo that certainly sent a few hearts racing among her ever-growing fanbase.

The shot was closely cropped to her face, shining the spotlight on her beautiful features. Although the model’s famous voluptuous curves didn’t quite make it in the shot, the update served up a very tantalizing display and offered followers plenty to look at. The 33-year-old hottie showed plenty of skin, exposing her soft arms and delicate shoulders. The gorgeous Latina held her hands raised to her face, locking her palms together in a prayer-like gesture and resting them against her cheek. Although her hands covered up her ample décolletage, the pose offered a glimpse of cleavage.

Her posture also allowed Denise to showcase her stunning manicure, as the curvy bombshell sported long flat nails painted in a matte light color.

Denise had a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. Her glam only consisted of a touch of eyeliner and a bit of mascara. Her raven tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her bare shoulders in loose but clearly defined waves.

Notably, the sexy pic was an artistic black-and-white photo, which her fans found tasteful and elegant.

“The Black and White makes you look beautiful,” one person commented on the update.

However, the photo’s main attraction was Denise’s extremely expressive face. The pillowy-lipped model was looking into the distance with wide-open eyes and a coy expression. The Latin-Arab beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, slightly puckered her luscious lips, gazing at a fixed point outside of the frame with a pouty expression.

Denise revealed the reason for her rather gloomy expression in the photo caption. The curvaceous model justified her sad disposition by hinting at the long wait that’s still ahead of us until Christmas finally rolls around. She also added an unamused-face emoji, followed by a wrapped gift emoji.

The plus-sized beauty completed the caption with a long string of hashtags, which included #Sunday, #mood, #holiday, and #christmas. In addition, she indicated that the shot was taken at the famous Daylight Studio in New York, and tagged the photographer, as well as the hairstylist that helped put together her sultry look.

As expected, the photo stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, despite the late hour of posting. The snap garnered 3,400-plus likes and close to 90 comments from adoring fans.

Loading...

“Is this your naughty or nice look?” asked one follower, tagging Denise and adding a winking-face emoji and a Santa Claus emoji.

The question was doubled by another message that read, “Is that your outfit for Xmas.”

The cute pose left many followers enchanted with Denise’s beauty.

“Awwww that is such a beautiful epic pic of yourself its [sic] breathtaking,” gushed one Instagrammer, adding a seemingly endless string of flattering emoji and making use of the #mylove and #curvysupermodel hashtags to express their admiration for the model.