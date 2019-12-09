‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Phyllis Is Furious

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of December 9 through December 13 brings big revelations about Amanda Sinclair, as Elena finally gets fed up with Devon’s obsession. Plus, Billy struggles with his life, and Phyllis experiences plenty of frustration.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is on Devon’s (Bryton James) mind, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon talk about Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) concerns about Amanda. Later, Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Devon a file that his people put together, which shows that some of the things in Amanda’s past don’t add up.

Devon certainly wants to look into the Hilary lookalike further to figure out what is going on with her. Ultimately, despite the issues that Devon has with her, Nate realizes that he wants to be more than friends with Amanda.

Meanwhile, Chance (Donny Boaz) gets an offer from Abby (Melissa Ordway). She wants Chance to come on board at the hotel as the head of security, and Chance is happy to help. Of course, he wants more from her, and before the week ends, they share a kiss.

After her breakup with Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King) receives a warning from Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah feels that a single Summer is dangerous for Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) marriage. She warns Summer to stay away from Kyle, and Summer gets offended.

Later, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) plan goes awry. She is helping out Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) with Connor (Judah Mackey), and the little boy wants to get rid of Sharon. She’s unaware of how Connor feels, and Sharon continues on like everything is fine, which could end up being a big problem.

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) protect Nick (Joshua Morrow). He’s already had to drop out of his campaign for the city council, and now he’s dealing with Chelsea living with Adam, which is a problem for him. Nikki and Victor work to make sure that Nick is okay.

After taking over at Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) changes things in a big way, and things will never be the same. At the same time, Kyle celebrates a big success, which may have something to do with Jack’s significant changes in the family business.

Billy (Jason Thompson) wrestles with old habits as he continues to fight his demons. However, there is one thing bright in his life as Amanda and Billy grow closer. He felt incredibly comfortable with Amanda.

Nate and Abby make amends by the end of the week, and Chance calls Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) bluff. Finally, Adam also manages to give Phyllis fits, and he pushes her buttons.