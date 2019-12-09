Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Tight, White Dress On Instagram

Porsha Williams recently shared multiple photos of herself rocking a glamorous look on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted several photos to share with her 5 million Instagram followers. In the first set of photos, Williams is donning a tight, white dress that shows off her famous curves. The dress is cut with Williams’ shoulders out and has long sleeves. The dress also has a deep cut at the center, revealing Williams’ cleavage in the photos. The reality star’s dress falls at her knees and wraps around her neck in a halter style in the photos.

Williams decided to pair the look with a pink, fur jacket. In her first set of photos on the slideshow, she is seen placing the fur over her dress as her arms remain out. Williams is seen staring directly at the camera as her hand is on one piece of the jacket. In the following two photos, Williams has moved the jacket to one side as she stands in front of her dazzling Christmas tree.

In the second set of photos, Williams decided to show off her dress a little more. The Bravo star is seen at the center of her living room as her plump backside is highlighted in the tight dress she is wearing. She is also putting more emphasis on the accessories that she paired with the look. In the photos, her fans are able to see that Williams is wearing large, sparkly hoop earrings, a dazzling diamond watch, and her engagement diamond ring, which was gifted to her by her fiance, Dennis McKinley.

In addition to her stunning ensemble, Williams turned up the glam for her hair and makeup. The entrepreneur styled her hair in a middle part and ensured that her hair was bone straight in the photo. She credited her business, Go Naked Hair, for the stunning look. The reality star also had a glamorous makeup, adding pink eyeshadow and black eyeliner to the smoky look. She is also wearing a pink, matte lipstick in the photos.

At the time of writing, the photos of Williams received more than 50,000 likes. The photos also received more than 600 comments under Williams’ post.

“How you just be so fine 24/7 sis?” one fan asked.

“FLAWLESS,” another fan chimed in.

“Love u boo,” one fan wrote.

Williams seems to be in the holiday season this year for a good reason. The Bravo star and her fiance will be celebrating the holidays with their daughter, Pilar Jhena, for the first time. Williams also seems to be glowing after having to rewatch difficult moments from her relationship on Season 12 of RHOA.