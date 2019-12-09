Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sheer Blue Teddy On Instagram

Arianny Celeste turned up the heat in her newest Instagram update. She was seen posing in a light blue and sheer teddy, which featured lace accents and cut-outs. The top had a halter-style top, with two straps. The front of her chest featured a large cut-out, with the same on her midriff. The bra portion was made only of lace, which left little to the imagination. The side panels of the teddy were made of sheer fabric.

The UFC ring girl wore her hair down in a heavy part, and kept her makeup to a minimum as she flaunted her natural beauty. The first photo showed her sitting on a chair, as she held a coffee cup in her left hand. She braced herself with her other hand, and gave a smoldering look. A plant could be seen out-of-focus in the foreground, while a patterned blue-and-white curtain could be seen in the backdrop.

The second photo was taken from a different angle and from further away. This image revealed that Arianny was sitting on a chair covered with a white blanket. She sat on the edge, and popped out her left hip while crossing her knees. She was seen holding the cup again, except she rested it on the seat. The model closed her eyes, and parted her lips slightly.

The only visible jewelry was her stud earrings, and a couple of bracelets on her wrist. Behind her was a large window, with light streaming in, although she seemed to be lit up from a light source from inside.

Fans seemingly loved the update, with people flooding the comments section.

“The would leave any man speechless unbelievably stunning and breath taking,” expressed a follower.

“How is it possible you are soooo beautiful!!” gushed a fan.

“We need to see more of these for Christmas,” wrote an admirer.

“You are absolutely stunning in every photo and I’m super jealous of whatever man that is lucky enough to be with you. God Bless,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the bombshell showed off her figure in another sheer lingerie set. This time, she opted for a purple ensemble. Her bra was strapless, and her bottoms were high-cut. It featured sheer fabric and lace. Her hair was worn down in soft curls. Arianny was seen striking the Bambi pose on a plush, blue couch. Behind her was a white wall, which was decorated with a neon sign made up of cursive lettering.