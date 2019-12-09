Lindsey Graham: Adam Schiff ‘May Be The Most Valuable Player For The Republican Party’

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham blasted the Democratic Party for wanting to impeach President Donald Trump, reports The Washington Examiner.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that he and other leading Republicans will not let the Senate trial turn “into a circus,” criticizing the way House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has been handling the impeachment investigation.

“We’re not going to turn the Senate into a circus,” he said.

“And I would tell Schiff, what you’re doing is very dangerous for the separation of powers here,” the senator added.

According to Graham, Democrats — who claim Trump invited foreign meddling in the 2020 election by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals — do not have a convincing case against the president.

“This whole Ukrainian stuff is a joke,” Graham dismissed the Democrats’ allegations, arguing that the was no quid pro quo agreement between Trump and the Ukrainian government.

“They got the money. They got the meeting with the president. They didn’t investigate Joe Biden or Hunter Biden. There is no there there.”

According to House Democrats, whose claims are partially based on a report from an intelligence community whistleblower, Trump froze — and threatened to cut — military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure Ukraine’s authorities to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump pressured the Ukrainians in order to damage Biden’s White House bid, Democrats claim, thus committing multiple impeachable offenses.

Graham also argued that Democrats are not only unable to present a convincing case, but are also creating a climate of distrust in the government by making unsubstantiated allegations against Trump.

According to the senator, the American public will punish the Democratic Party in 2020.

“The accountability comes in November of 2020 when the public sees what the House has done with their majority,” Graham opined, adding that Schiff’s actions work to the GOP’s advantage.

Loading...

“You know who may be the most valuable player for the Republican Party in the 2020 election cycle? Adam Schiff,” he said.

Matt McClain-Pool / Getty Images

Graham and Schiff have become key figures in the impeachment probe, with the Republican senator fighting for the president, and the top Democrat leading his party’s effort.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to impeach the president, but the GOP-controlled Senate is almost guaranteed to acquit him. As House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said in a recent interview, not a single GOP lawmaker is expected to defect and support impeachment.

Graham, who used to be one of Trump’s fiercest conservative critics, has turned into a loyal ally, defending the president against Democratic accusations and supporting his agenda.