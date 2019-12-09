‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Confronts Kristen, Chad Makes A Shocking Confession

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 9, reveal that there will be some huge moments with JJ, Kristen, and Chad to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) finally comes face-to-face with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). The pair will have it out over the death of JJ’s girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

Although viewers know that Haley died when Kristen pushed her down a flight of stairs, not much else is known about Haley’s death or Kristen’s involvement. It seems that all that could change in Monday’s episode when Kristen and JJ finally have a chance to talk about what happened.

However, the meeting won’t be a civil one. JJ is looking for some hardcore revenge on Kristen for taking Haley from him, and he’ll pull a gun on her in hopes of possibly ending her life they way she ended Haley’s.

Things will get very tense between the pair, and since JJ will likely be high on drugs during the confrontation, anything could happen during the explosive scenes. However, it does seem unlikely that JJ will pull the trigger and kill Kristen.

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be shocked when she learns that her former boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is now in a relationship with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), the woman who blackmailed Lani into leaving Eli at the altar by using his grandmother, Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life to ensure that Lani carried out her devious plan.

Meanwhile, back in Salem Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will bring her mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), back to the scene of her fall in hopes of jogging her memory about what happened and who may have pushed her.

Fans know that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) is currently in prison for pushing Jen and sending her into a year-long coma, but she has maintained her innocence. Of course, it was Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina who actually pushed Jen from the balcony.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will make a shocking confession to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about his father. Chad will tell Kate that he’s been in contact with Stefano and that he’s alive despite what many in Salem may believe.

Kate will likely be stunned by the news. However, Days of Our Lives fans know that Stefano has taken over Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body, which will come as a huge surprise to everyone when it’s finally revealed.