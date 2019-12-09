Kelly Brook Flaunts Diet Results In A Leopard Print Swimsuit, And Instagram Followers Are Impressed

Kelly Brook credited her SlimFast diet plan for helping her achieve her weight loss goals.

Kelly Brook used a swimsuit snapshot to promote SlimFast diet products on her Instagram page, but the British bombshell’s fans didn’t seem to mind.

Often fans hate it when their favorite celebrities use their social media pages to sell products or promote brands, but Kelly’s 1.2 million followers couldn’t stop gushing over the photo that she used in her promotional SlimFast post. In the image, the 40-year-old brunette beauty was pictured rocking a leopard print swimsuit. The eye-catching one-piece clung to her curves, and it featured a low scoop neck that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Kelly flaunted her famous hourglass figure as she climbed out of an indoor pool. She was pictured posing on the pool’s steps in water up to her lower thighs.

The former glamour model wore her voluminous brunette tresses styled with an extreme part. Her long, glossy locks tumbled over her right shoulder in soft, silky waves.

For her beauty look, Kelly went full-on glam by sporting seductive and sophisticated dark eye makeup, a glossy berry pink lip, and bronzer that highlighted her sculpted cheekbones.

According to her geotag, Kelly’s photo was taken at the Soho Farmhouse located in the Oxfordshire countryside. The pool she posed in was housed in a rustic wooden building with massive paned windows that provided a view of a gorgeous green pasture.

In the caption of her post, Kelly wrote that she was “feeling fab” after following her SlimFast diet plan all week. She didn’t share any specifics of her diet, but the Daily Express previously reported that she was taking the “SlimFast Advanced Vitality 4 in 1 Action capsules.” Kelly also said that she made big changes to her diet by cutting back on sugar and trying to eat healthier foods like yogurt, salad and fish. Another healthy life change she made was becoming more active by going on 45-minute runs three to four times a week.

Many of Kelly’s Instagram followers clearly thought that her efforts have paid off.

“Looking fab miss brook,” read one response to her bathing suit photo.

“This is what a REAL woman looks like,” wrote another admirer.

“Fantastic to see you showing off your wonderful figure, perfect 10,” remarked a third fan.

A few of Kelly’s followers advised her to quit dieting, noting that she looks incredible at her current weight.

“You don’t need slim fast!!!! You’re gorgeous just the way you are!” wrote one diet critic.

Kelly’s SlimFast promo isn’t her only recent swimsuit photo that her Instagram followers have heaped with praise. Last month, they went wild over a vacation photo of Kelly doing a handstand in a bikini. She was in the Bahamas celebrating her 40th birthday with boyfriend Jeremy Parsi when she decided to do some yoga on the beach.