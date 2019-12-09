Instagram Sensation Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Major Skin In Black Bra And Strappy Body Harness On Instagram

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa took to her page on Sunday and wowed her 10.7 million fans with a provocative lingerie snap.

In the picture, the 21-year-old cyber star could be seen rocking a black bra held in place with the help of a black, studded, strappy body harness. The racy ensemble allowed Jailyne to show off plenty of skin, particularly a glimpse of her bare booty and sexy legs. That’s not all, but the model’s bra also enabled her to flash a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

The Arizona native opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a deep-red lipstick, a tinge of red blush, defined eyebrows and false lashes. The model completed her makeup by opting for a smokey-eye effect.

She wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses into a sleek ponytail and her hairstylist could also be seen in the pics while setting the model’s hair.

The stunner decided not to wear any jewelry or accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risqué ensemble.

According to the caption, the photos were being captured for her 2020 Calendar, which is available on her website.

The model posed for the snap while leaning against a giant rock. She, however, did not use a geotag with her post, so the location where the snap was captured could not be known.

To her fans’ delight, the hottie posted two snaps from the photoshoot. The first one was a long-shot image, while the second one provided a slightly more up-close look at Jailyne’s face and amazing body.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap has racked up a whopping 146,000 likes and close to 900 comments which shows that the hottie is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Per usual, fans fell in love with Jailyne’s sexiness and showered her with numerous compliments. While some of the comments where subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“Wow! What a beautiful and breathtaking view,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Can we please get the backside view of your outfit?” another one requested the model.

“You’re so perfect, sweetie. In fact, you are a goddess!” a third admirer expressed his admiration for the stunner.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that he wants Jailyne to be his wife.

“My God! You are not real, are you? I want to meet you get married to you, Jailyne.”

Aside from Jailyne’s fans, Anna Lorde and Issa Vegas also liked the snap.