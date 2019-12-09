‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax Wants To Be Done With Nikolas

Jax and Nik have words over the plan to take Valentin down.

Jax is becoming more than a little frustrated on ABC’s General Hospital. He has been keeping the secret that Nikolas Cassadine is still alive and has also reluctantly teamed up with him to make sure that Nik and Spencer get back what Valentin took from them. However, it has become quite a mess that Jax has gotten himself into and now he is about done with the Cassadine prince.

Not many people know that Nik is alive and well, not even his son or mother, and he wants to keep it that way so that Valentin will believe that he is still dead. The partnership has made trouble for Jax, including coming in between his relationship with Josslyn. Now Jax wants to be done with the whole thing, but Nik keeps telling him to wait a little bit longer. According to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, his frustrations with Nik is coming to a head.

The previews for Monday’s episode shows the two men having words. They will be in a heated conversation regarding their plan to find Helena’s portrait before Valentin does. Jax is heard telling him that he should go knock on Valentin’s door. Nik doesn’t look too happy with Jax at all.

Hayden's abrupt departure isn't sitting well with Jax and he needs answers from Nikolas.

An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/kPssFQWqrW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2019

Only a handful of people know that Nik is really alive. Jax, Hayden, and Carly know the truth and why it needs to be kept quiet. However, Nina has also figured out that he is not dead after all. She is planning on nailing both Cassadine men with the help of Ava Jerome. Nina will likely be upset with Jax for not spilling the truth to her as well.

Loading...

Charlotte Cassadine has also seen Nik, but she had no idea who he really is. Nik told her that her papa hired him as her bodyguard. She is quite cocky and smart, so she may just figure it out soon enough. Charlotte did see a picture of Nik on Lulu’s phone, but nothing else has been mentioned about that just yet.

As for Jax, he may want out, but Nik will likely threaten him to keep his secret from getting out just yet. More General Hospital spoilers tease that Jax will be in for a surprise the week of December 16. Will it be good or bad? Fans will be anxious to know how that all plays out and if this will involve Nikolas at all.

General Hospital has been full of drama lately with Lucas’ life hanging in the balance and Nik running around Port Charles recklessly. It is all about ready to explode soon.