Farrah Abraham Prances In Red Lingerie While Decorating Her Christmas Tree

Farrah Abraham shared a new Instagram video today, as she was clearly feeling the holiday spirit. She was seen prancing around in a red lingerie set, as she completed decorating her elaborate Christmas tree. The lingerie that she wore included a strappy bra and matching thong bottoms. The bra had straps that hugged her chest. She wore a garter belt but no stockings. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders.

The clip began with Farrah tinkering with an ornament. She then turned around and waved at the camera for a moment, before dancing her way to the piano seat. She then leaned over and pointed at various ornaments and looked extremely happy.

The Teen Mom star was seen in a room with very large ceilings, with the Christmas tree seemingly more than twice Farrah’s height. The top of it was decorated with an elaborate star, while the rest of it featured silver bulbs, gold ribbons, and twinkling lights. There were two sets of windows, one which was lower to the ground and another that was higher up.

There was a piano next to the tree, which was also decorated with holiday pieces. A small elf figure could be seen, along with a small, sparkling Santa’s hat.

Followers seemed divided on how they felt about the video. On one hand, there were people who seemed to love it.

“So hot,” gushed a follower.

“Love your confidence #lovedmeeting you at Beautycon! Stay bright & beautiful,” expressed a fan.

On the other hand, the usual trolls were present to air their grievances.

“I really hope sofia was not in that room while you were dressed like that. No child should see their mother like that,” wrote a critic.

“You have got to be kidding me. Putting up a Christmas tree is supposed to be a nice, family bonding experience. Not only is this AWFUL, but please tell me Sophia isn’t witnessing this,” said a fourth Instagram user.

There was no actual indication that Sophia was around when the video was shot, although someone suggested that her daughter was the one doing the taping.

Regardless, Farrah previously showed off her figure in lingerie during a fashion show opening. She was seen sporting a basic set, which included a matching bra and bottoms. They were both white, with black thick straps that read, “Pretty Little Thing.” She was spotted posing on a stool, while wearing her hair down in front of her left shoulder.