Constance Nunes Stands On Top Of A Car, Flaunts Curves In A Black Dress

Constance Nunes got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared some photos of herself in a skimpy black dress to her Instagram account on Sunday night.

In the photos, Constance looked smoking hot as she stood on top of a black sports car with her arms crossed in front of her. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star posed with a sultry stare on her face as she rocked the form-fitting dress, which showcased her curvy hips, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She also put her ample cleavage on full display with the gown’s low cut neckline.

Constance wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She paired the dress with some comfy-looking white sneakers in the first photo.

In another snap, Constance wore the same dress, but added black heels that laced up her calves and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

The model donned a full face of makeup for the post, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks as she finished the glam look with some dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the update, Constance reveals that she’s been so busy as of late that she forgot to post the photos and videos from her trip to Australia, where she got to see some of her favorite cars.

Of course, the TV personality’s followers could help but fall in love with the post, and clicked the like button more than 9,000 times while leaving over 130 comments in just the first two hours after it went live on the social media site.

“You’re so beautiful and I love that your into cars and building sh*t! The best people are people that aren’t afraid to wear their makeup and be beautiful and do all the stuff they want! That’s a huge confidence booster for us girls!” one of Constance’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

Loading...

“You can step on my car any day,” another adoring fan said.

“So beautiful and amazing,” a third social media user stated.

“You are one beautiful lady,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has been slaying in her sexy Instagram posts as of late. Just last month the model steamed up social media when she posed in an all-black ensemble while promoting Rockstar energy drinks.