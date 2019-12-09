Blac Chyna Gives Fans A Close Look At Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Blac Chyna shared a new Instagram video with her fans today, as she gave her admirers a close look at her curves in a silver dress. The clip began with a look at the model from her chest-up, which revealed that the ensemble featured a strapless cut. She also wore her hair down in loose waves, as she brushed pieces in front of both of her shoulders. Her makeup included mascara, a dusting of eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick. She was seen smiling widely, and giggled a little at the beginning of the clip. Her white manicure could be seen. It didn’t look like she wore any jewelry, if at all, save for her stud chest piercing.

After the short introduction, Blac moved the camera down to show off her outfit. She kept the camera close to her body, as she emphasized her waist, derriere, and hips. The dress had gathered accents on the sides, and fell inches below her knees. She confirmed that the look was from Fashion Nova, a brand that she often promotes. Towards the end of the clip, the stunner blew a kiss.

Blac was seen posing indoors. The room she was in featured high ceilings with wooden beams and inlaid lighting throughout. In the far wall, there was a neon sign of lips. It was pink and white, and featured Blac’s name in the center. Plus, a large colorful horse sculpture was placed in the corner of the room. The wall behind the model had multiple windows, while bouquet of flowers peeked through behind her shoulder.

And while the room seemed to be decently lit, there was plenty of lighting on Blac that helped her skin look glowing and flawless.

Fans had plenty to say about the video in the comments section.

“Girl you been killing it lately,” wrote a follower.

“All this body you serving. Pls!” gushed an admirer.

“Goddess,” declared a fan.

“Matter of a fact. I need a personal house tour!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

Last month, Blac shared another update of herself rocking a dress. This time, she opted for a dark pink ensemble. It had long sleeves, a turtleneck, and large cut-out on the chest. This placed attention on her cleavage, while her eyeshadow matched her look. The model outlined her eyes in dark liner, and wore her hair down in a side part. She sported sparkling dangle earrings, and posed with her right hand on her hips.