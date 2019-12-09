Kim Kardashian Rocks New, Bob Hairstyle While Enjoying Some Retail Therapy

Kim Kardashian recently took time out of her busy schedule to debut her new hairstyle on Instagram.

The KKW Beauty CEO is known for switching up her hair from time to time, and her latest change is no exception. The reality star posted a photo of herself that was captured by Back Grid USA. In the photo, Kardashian is walking on the sidewalk as she is looking away from the camera. She is rocking a blunt, bob hairstyle with a center part. The bob, which is styled in Kardashian’s signature brunette locks, is subtly bumped at the ends.

In addition to her new hairdo, Kardashian showed off her stunning fashion look in the photo. The entrepreneur is photographed wearing beige, latex pants that stop at her heels. Kardashian then decided to pair the look with a dark orange top that has a deep cut on the left side of her chest. The shirt fits loosely on Kardashian’s body and stops at the bottom of her torso. To finish off the look, Kardashian is wearing tan heels, which have a pointed toe at the front of the shoe.

Kardashian made sure that her glamorous look continued into her makeup. The reality star’s skin is glowing in the photo, as she rocks a darker makeup look. Her look consists of a matte foundation as the base, as well as highlighter throughout the corners of her face. Kardashian also added dark eyeshadow and dramatic, faux eyelashes. She also added lip liner and lip gloss to finish off her stunning look.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kardashian received more than 1 million likes. The photo also received more than 6,000 comments from Kardashian’s fans.

“Hermosa,” one follower shared.

“Iconic,” another fan chimed in.

“GORGEOUS,” another fan said.

“Gorgeous, love these colours on u,” a fourth follower shared.

Kardashian rocked her hairstyle on Saturday, December 7, while she was enjoying some retail therapy. According to Hollywood Life, the fashion influencer was enjoying some time alone at A Beautiful Mess in Agoura Hills, California. Kardashian was reportedly shopping alone as she took some time to herself.

The mother of four’s solo shopping trip and new hairdo comes after she celebrated her eldest son Saint West’s fourth birthday. The same day as her hair reveal, the future lawyer threw Saint a Jurassic Park-themed birthday bash. In addition to Saint’s siblings, seven-year-old North, one-year-old Chicago and six-month-old Psalm, Saint also celebrated with multiple members of his family, including Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson.