Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Her Thong-Style Swimsuit

Latina fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram page and treated her admirers to a new booty snap, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a navy-blue, thong-style swimsuit that allowed her to flash plenty of skin as Bianca turned her back toward the camera to put her booty on full display. To spice things up, the model used her hands to hold her booty as she turned her head around and stared naughtily at the camera.

The skimpy garment not only allowed the model to show off her booty and legs but she also flaunted her tattooed arms. Bianca’s famous “vegan” tattoo, which is inked on her derriere, can also be clearly seen in the snap.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses into soft waves and side-swept them toward the left, a move that made her look nothing short of stunning.

She opted for a full face of makeup, but considering the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application included a nude lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher, matching eyeshadow, defined eyebrows and plenty of mascara.

Bianca decided not to wear any jewelry or accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy. She, however, kept her sexy nose hoop on.

The model posed for the pic against the breathtaking backdrop of the sea, and according to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, the model wrote: “Hold on to ya butts, cause 2020 I ain’t playin’ around.” She also informed her fans that the snap was captured by her boyfriend, Nimai Delgado, who is a popular American professional bodybuilder and vegan athlete.

That apart, Bianca also offered some discount codes to her fans which they could avail upon purchasing CBD-infused products and essential vitamin supplements.

Within six hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 280 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with compliments.

“Can you post a pic without holding your booty like that? It looks great, but I’d like to see without. Trying to build mine and I want to see what my goals should be,” one of her fans requested.

“So adorable, Bianca! Love your body, babe!” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan opined that Bianca’s derriere is the best he has seen among vegan models.

“[You have] the best vegan booty. Period!”

Apart from her fans, Vicky Aisha, Jessica Weaver, Anais Zanotti and Polina Aura also liked the picture.