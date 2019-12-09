President Trump Renews Attack On Fox News, Claims Network ‘Panders’ To Democrats

The attack against Fox News is another in a developing pattern of anti-Fox News sentiment expressed recently by the president.

President Donald Trump ripped into Fox News on Sunday, returning to a familiar line of attack when the network invites Democrats to make appearances on its programs, which typically means some level of unfavorable coverage for the president.

His attacks against the conservative-friendly cable news network have been somewhat consistent in 2019, having fired off derogatory tweets about the network recently, especially amid his ongoing impeachment inquiry.

But on Sunday, in no uncertain terms, he made clear that he wasn’t pleased with the network interviewing former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell. He even went as far as claiming that Fox News is pandering to Democrats.

“Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic!,” Trump tweeted.

Swalwell, who sits on both the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee — both of which are in charge of Trump’s impeachment probe — made an appearance on the network last month during an interview with Fox News host Shannon Bream.

“Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!” Trump tweeted at the time.

Network host Chris Wallace was on the receiving end of Trump’s displeasure last month after his exchange with Rep. Steve Scalise involved Wallace calling out the president on his dealings with Ukraine, which sparked the House-led impeachment inquiry.

Trump labeled Wallace as “nasty” and “obnoxious” after that particular interview.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Hill reported, Fox News host Neil Cavuto used the opening of one of his shows last month defend his network colleague, reminding Trump that journalists have a duty to question and report on the actions of government officials, including those of the president.

Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who was named in Trump’s Sunday tweet about his feelings on Fox News’ guest lineup, responded to the president in a tweet Sunday afternoon. The tweet included a picture of the lawmakers Trump called out in his anti-Fox News tweet. It also took a shot at the president for tweeting while they were busy working for the American people, according to Cicilline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s attack on the network came in the wake of Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano predicting that the president will likely testify live during the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial, should the process make it that far.