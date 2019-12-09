Carl Gallagher Learns Multiple Truths During Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Shameless’

Carl Gallagher (Ethan Cutkosky) is served with a whole lot of truth during tonight’s episode of Shameless.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of Shameless.

During last season, fans watched as Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) struggled to get his girlfriend Ingrid pregnant. He learned his swimmers were no longer swimming. Being the type of person that he was, he managed to find a way to scam sperm out of someone else.

In an act of true desperation, Frank wagered a bet that his son Carl couldn’t go into the bathroom and “rub one out” inside of three minutes. He presented his son with a specimen container to deposit the sperm in and explained it would serve as proof.

Not one to turn down a bet or the opportunity to make some easy money, Carl quickly disappeared to the bathroom before returning with a full cup of his specimen. Unfortunately, Carl had no idea what his father had planned for that cup.

Frank took the specimen back to the fertility clinic and it was used to fertilize his girlfriend’s eggs. This was something Frank kept from his son. Shameless fans, however, couldn’t help but wonder when this information would eventually make its way back to Carl.

Both Frank and Carl seemed to have avoided being fathers to the multiple babies Ingrid was pregnant with after she made the decision to leave Frank to be with her ex-husband.

Her ex-husband returned with the babies and wanted to get rid of them.

Turns out, Frank didn’t get away with it so easily. During tonight’s episode, Ingrid’s ex-husband shows up on Frank’s porch with a baby in each hand. He explains that Ingrid left him and he has no interest in raising the babies without her.

During the heated argument with his girlfriend’s ex over who the babies actually belong to, Frank didn’t hesitate to reveal the babies were not actually his.

“Joke’s on you,” he exclaimed before noting the babies were fathered by his son.

Carl and Frank proceeded to get into an argument over whether he was actually the father of the babies. Carl insisted that because he had no knowledge of what happened to his sperm after depositing into the cup, it wasn’t his responsibility.

Carl’s girlfriend also returned for a surprise visit.

Loading...

Kelly (Jess Gabor) also makes an appearance during tonight’s episode of Shameless. This made things incredibly awkward as Carl has clearly sparked an interest in being with his co-worker. She, however, has told him multiple times she isn’t interested in being his “side piece.”

After a few awkward conversations and a pharmacy run, Carl learns Kelly hadn’t been faithful to him. Moreover, she’d also exposed him to an STD. Carl being Carl, however, didn’t exactly take the STD news too badly. He admitted it wasn’t the first time a girl had exposed him to it.

While tonight’s episode of Shameless hasn’t aired on Showtime just year, the network does drop new episodes into their streaming library just after midnight on Sundays.