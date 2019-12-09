AEW News: Cody Rhodes Says WWE House Show System Is ‘Antiquated’

During Cody Rhodes‘ recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, the All Elite Wrestling executive vice president shared some thoughts on WWE‘s live-event system. Vince McMahon’s company is known for hosting several non-televised weekly events, whereas AEW only hosts one show.

According to Rhodes, putting on several shows every week is preventing WWE from fully focusing on the shows that matter.

“I think the model of the live-event system, and I’m not trying to knock anybody, is antiquated. The last few years [I was] with WWE, those houses for live events and not TVs were pretty – they were good, they were a couple thousand — but they weren’t the same as the big TV spectacle. It just seems like you’re putting less of an emphasis on your show when you spread yourself out like that.”

Rhodes went on to say that wrestling fans only need to watch AEW Dynamite to keep up to date with storyline developments. WWE house shows, meanwhile, have sometimes featured title changes that most fans aren’t even aware of as the only way to watch the matches is to attend the events.

One of AEW’s founding principles was ensuring that performers have a healthy work-life balance. By not featuring them in multiple house shows every week, it allows their bodies to heal while giving them time to pursue other goals.

According to Rhodes, AEW stars who want more in-ring time are also allowed to compete for independent and foreign promotions. For example, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. currently compete in Mexico, while Jon Moxley has been known to show up at New Japan Pro Wrestling events.

Some superstars have been critical of WWE’s demanding live event schedule in the past. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Moxley — who competed as Dean Ambrose in WWE for several years — called it “stupid,” but he believes that the company will decrease the amount of house shows it puts on as an incentive for superstars to stick around.

The Revival — Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder — recently dropped hints that they’ll join AEW in the coming months in order to spend more time with their families. While they’ve long held ambitions to wrestle The Young Bucks, the former WWE Tag Champions reportedly want to leave the company because the schedule is exhausting.

AEW has changed the game in many ways since its inception, but perhaps its best contribution to sports entertainment are the freedom and health benefits afforded to the roster.