Lindsey Pelas Flashes Cleavage In Pink Sports Bra During Intense Workout

Lindsey showed her fans how much work goes into maintaining her incredible figure.

Lindsey Pelas gave her fans an inside look at her workout routine in a video that she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday. She also rocked a skintight athletic ensemble that showed off her famous cleavage.

Lindsey always looks amazing in her Bang Energy drink videos, but her latest promo for one of the beverage company’s Redline drinks proved that being a social media sensation isn’t as easy as rocking a revealing outfit, posing for a few pictures, and calling it a day. In the video, the blond bombshell was shown hitting the gym. For her sweat session, Lindsey made sure that her sizable chest wasn’t too constricted by rocking a bubblegum pink sports bra that featured a high scoop neck and a large cutout on the top portion of the bust. The cutout was shaped like a semicircle that curved down so that it showcased a generous amount of Lindsey’s cleavage. The portion of the sports bra above the cutout was constructed out of mesh.

Lindsey also wore a pair of dark gray workout leggings that were so tight that they almost looked painted on. In the caption of her post, she wrote that she was “working on some abs and a$$” when the video was filmed.

The first exercise Lindsey was shown performing was a sliding lateral lunge. The move required her to squat down and slide one leg out to the side using a sliding disc. Lindsey was also filmed from behind while she did jumping jack squats with an exercise band around her ankles. The only other piece of equipment she was shown using was the leg curl machine. When she stopped to take a break, Lindsey took a sip of her energy drink.

In response to Lindsey’s video, one of her followers asked her how often she hits the gym.

“3 times a week! But I make it count,” Lindsey wrote.

Quite a few of the model’s fans commended her for being so dedicated to staying fit, and they made sure to let her know that her hard work and commitment has definitely paid off.

Loading...

“Wow she’s hot! Takes discipline to get those results! Congrats super Lindsay,” wrote one fan.

“Damn woman that is impressive! I love you even more!” another admirer remarked.

“Inspirational! Keep it up,” read a third response to Lindsey’s video.

This isn’t the first time Lindsey has shared a workout video on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she can be seen jump roping and doing jumping jacks in a different Bang Energy ad.