Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Her Flirty Side In Studded Bralette & Mini Skirt

Tammy Hembrow showed off her flirty side in a studded bralette and mini skirt on Instagram today. The pieces were matching and featured a light gray-white tone with bronze-colored studs. The studs were tiny and seemingly covered every inch of the fabric. The bralette had thin straps, while the skirt had a high slit that went up to her left thigh.

The bombshell wore her hair down in a middle part, with soft curls that flowed down her back. Her makeup included dark eyeliner on her lower lids, a dusting of purple and silver eyeshadow, plus glossy light lipstick. She didn’t wear a necklace but sported small earrings. Her white manicure popped in the shot, which matched the purse that she slung over her right shoulder.

The first photo showed Tammy posing next to silver railings, as she was likely aboard a boat. It was taken when it was dark outside, although the model was well-illuminated. She faced her left shoulder to the camera and popped her leg in front. Meanwhile, she grabbed the railing with her left hand and glanced at the camera. She gave a small pout and showed off her legs. A bridge and buildings could be seen in the backdrop.

The second photo of the set was taken earlier in the day. She stood aboard a boat, with the sides being decorated with the event name.

“Oh Polly Feat. Tammy Hembrow,” it read in gold lettering.

Tammy stood while popping her right leg, and was seen looking at the signage. She placed her hands on her hair, while her cleavage was on full display. This was likely a fun event for the stunner, considering that it featured her.

Fans sent tons of love the blonde’s way in the comments section.

“Your pictures are always flawless,” declared a follower.

“Girl, your names on a YACHT,” gushed an admirer.

“Well done Tammy such a boss babe,” congratulated a fan.

“Can’t wait to see them I’ll rock it all babe,” wrote a fourth Instagram fan, referring to the captions.

Previously, Tammy was seen rocking another outfit that included a bralette and mini skirt, except this time, the pieces were silver with thin tassels throughout. She stood on a patio decorated with artificial grass and angled her body towards the camera. The model slicked her hair back into a high ponytail and gave a sultry look with her lips parted. Behind her was a parking lot, and beyond that was the ocean.