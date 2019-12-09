Anna Duggar Shares A New ‘Family Of Eight’ Photo On Instagram

Anna Duggar gave birth to her and Josh’s sixth child on November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. She was at home resting for the holiday, but she now seems to be back on her feet and getting used to having another little one to take care of. The former reality star has been posting some sweet pictures since the baby girl arrived, and she has just recently sent out a brand new one for her followers to love.

Sharing on her Instagram on Sunday, the Duggar daughter-in-law posted a family snap of her growing brood, including husband Josh. She is seen holding the 10-day old baby that they named Maryella Hope. The newborn is soundly sleeping in a front carrier with her mother cradling her. Anna is wearing a brown sweater in the photo. She looks a bit tired, but she appears to be happy with her kids surrounding her. Josh Duggar is standing beside his wife holding their youngest son, 3-year-old Mason. The little guy is wearing a blue sweater and looks like he is being a little goofy while posing with his family.

Standing in front of Josh and Mason is their oldest daughter Mackynzie, 10. She is wearing a pretty gold dress with a pleated skirt. She has her long hair pulled back on each side with ringlets of curls in the back. Seen posing beside her big sister is blond-haired Meredith Duggar, 4. The little cutie has on a patterned jumper with a white shirt underneath. The girls’ brothers, Marcus, 6, and Michael, 8, are dressed up in their Sunday best and looking handsome.

According to Anna’s hashtags, the photo was taken by Jana Duggar and family friend, Laura DeMasie. It looks like it may have been taken at Josh and Anna’s house.

Duggar fans quickly took to the comments to mention how much they love the family photo. A few followers mentioned how much Mackynzie looks like Anna. Another person wondered if there were any more babies in their future.

“I know y’all get this question a lot but are y’all stopping at 6? You’ve definitely been blessed,” the Duggar fan inquired.

“Beautiful family, kids always so happy well done doing a great job,” another person said.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Anna had explained the meaning behind the name they chose for their third daughter. Maryella was chosen to honor Grandma Mary Duggar who died earlier this spring, while Hope was given to her as a middle name to remember that they have hope in Christ.