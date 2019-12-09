Georgia Fowler Shows Off Flat Tummy While Bending Over Backwards

Georgia Fowler showed off her flat tummy in a new Instagram update today. She wore a colorful ensemble, and she was seen posing while bending over backwards next to a pool. The outfit included a shiny red pair of capri pants, which featured a low waistline. Her top was a crop top with three-quarter-length sleeves. It featured a dark purple and pink floral design. It also had pops of peach and white color. She completed her look with a pair of flat sandals. The sandals had tan straps with red accents.

The stunner was seen placing her feet on the edge of a small pool, as she bent backwards and propped herself up with her right arm. Georgia then threw her other arm behind her and closed her eyes. Her midriff was on full display. The area next to the pool featured a green lawn, with a low hedge in the backdrop. A small white basketball hoop was placed at the edge of the yard.

The model’s midriff was also decorated with a piece of jewelry, which fell down the middle of her body while parting by her belly button. Otherwise, it didn’t look like she wore any other accessories.

A second photo from the set showed Georgia in the same outfit and location, except she stood up. She extended both of her arms above her in a stretching position, as she closed her eyes. Trees and hedges were visible behind her. Beyond that was a mountain and blue skies.

In both images, the bombshell’s face was mostly obscured thanks to her poses. Her hair was pulled back behind her shoulders, and she seemed to be soaking up the rays.

The update was geotagged in California.

Fans left compliments for the Victoria’s Secret model in the comments section.

“Cool pants,” wrote a follower.

“Flexible,” noted an admirer.

“Omg sexy hot x x x x,” gushed a fan.

“That’s you? Your outfit makes you look so different,” observed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Georgia showed off her midriff in a different way with a sultry video and image post. In the video, she was seen lying on her back while wearing a matching bra-and-panties set. She was tugging at a pair of jeans with her hands. The clip was in black-and-white, and began with a close-up of her lips. The underwear she wore was from Calvin Klein, and featured their logo throughout. The image that accompanied the video was in color.