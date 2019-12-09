Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Figure-Hugging Sportswear: ‘To Fit Your Unique Curves’

Stunning plus-size model Ashley Alexiss served up curves galore in her latest Instagram update. On Sunday afternoon, the SHEFIT ambassador took to the popular social media outlet to plug the brand she so fabulously represents, and gave fans plenty to talk about with her curve-clinging outfit.

The sizzling blonde wore a cute sports bra in a vibrant shade of pink that had everyone eyeing her shapely chest. The trendy item sported a contrast band in an eye-catching aquamarine color, which ended well below the chest line, calling attention to her narrow waist. Snapped in a mid-profile pose, Ashley showcased the item’s stylish back design. The gorgeous model showed off the bra’s fashionable crisscrossed straps, exposing quite a bit of her sexy back. She also bared her toned midriff in the skimpy garment, showing a generous expanse of supple, fair skin.

The blond bombshell teamed up the bra with an eye-popping pair of textured black leggings. The form-fitting item hugged her figure in all the right places, offering a copious view of her bodacious backside.

The plus-sized beauty showed plenty of dangerous curves in the sporty get-up. While Ashley’s ample cleavage and busty assets were not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, Sports Illustrated babe still offered a glimpse of her buxom curves. The 29-year-old hottie even flashed some sideboob as she lifted up her arms and turned her head to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a flirty gaze. At the same time, Ashley put her curvy derriere on full display in the eye-catching leggings. The skintight pants featured a ruched texture that only served to emphasize her bountiful curves, accentuating her round hips and voluptuous thighs.

In keeping with the sporty theme of her apparel, Ashley pulled up her golden tresses into a tight chic bun. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model posed with her hands on her hair, cupping the stylish bun in a way that showcased her flawless French manicure. Her glam was also on point, as the curvy model rocked a shimmering pastel-pink lipstick that complemented the color of her sports bra. She also wore a faded-dark eyeshadow, and accentuated her hazel eyes with a dark eyeliner and a touch of mascara.

In the caption, Ashley sang the praises for the bust-hugging sports bra, explaining that the “fully adjustable” piece was especially created to fit and offer support for any type of curves. She pointed out that the snug garment was ideal for an active lifestyle, as it could “keep you feeling supported no matter what you’re doing.”

The promotional snap immediately caught the eye of her fans, garnering 3,600 likes in less than 20 minutes of having been posted. The photo went on to amass more than 12,400 likes in the space of three hours, in addition to 154 comments.

“That bras [sic] so supportive it’ll probably convince me to chase dreams I didn’t realize I had,” wrote one follower, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Ashley’s ardent admirers were impressed with the sporty look and didn’t hesitate to lavish the model with compliments for her curvaceous physique.

“Everything fits perfect on you babe,” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Lawd have mercy,” commented a third Instagrammer, followed by four hear-eyes emoji and four fire emoji.

“You could sell ice to an eskimo [sic],” quipped a fourth fan.