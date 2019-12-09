Bella Hadid Exposes Chest In Sheer White Top On Instagram

Bella Hadid shared a sizzling new Instagram update today with eight photos in the set. She wore a white, sheer top with halter-style straps. It had a draped neckline, and featured a long cut. The bottom of the shirt fell to her upper thighs. The back of the shirt was open, which she tied at her lower back into a bow. Thanks to the see-through nature of her shirt, her chest was left exposed.

The model paired the revealing top with white pants, which were high-waisted with a cross patch on the back. She was seen going barefoot, and accessorized with sunglasses and jewelry. Bella has been busy promoting a new collaboration with the brand, Chrome Hearts. She helped to design chic glasses with a variety of tinted lenses, and sported a pair in the photos.

Plus, the stunner wore hoop earrings and a gold necklace. Her eye makeup was hard to see, although her glossy lipstick could be seen. Bella wore her hair slicked back into a casual bun.

The first six photos showed the model posing with her left shoulder facing the camera. She struck a variety of poses next to a palm tree with the ocean in the backdrop. The water was crystal blue, and the sun appeared to be setting or rising. Low-lying clouds could be seen in the sky. The photos alternated between showing Bella from her chest-up, to showing her from her head down to her toes.

The last two photos were arguably the most revealing, as the bombshell posed while facing the camera straight-on.

The photo set seemed to be a huge hit among her fans, who left plenty of rave reviews in the comments section.

“Ur killing us w this content qween,” raved a follower.

“I seriously have no more words so beautiful belly,” wrote an admirer.

“I wish i was the tree,” joked a fan.

“WHEN I DIE I WANT TO COME BACK AS YOUR FLIP FLOPS,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the model shared another photo where she exposed her chest. Similar to the newest update, the shirt she wore was completely sheer. Plus, Bella went braless. The outfit was worn on the catwalk, and included a pair of black pants, a belt, and a vintage-inspired hat. Her face was obscured with a veil, and the brightest pop of color was thanks to her metallic pink boots. The outfit was seen during a show at the Haute Couture Fashion Week.