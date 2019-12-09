Juice Wrld’s Death Sparks Moment Of Clarity For Lil Nas X

Rapper Juice Wrld died after suffering from a seizure on Sunday and has left the music world in shock and mourning the 21-year-old rapper’s career. The death appears to have given fellow rapper Lil Nas X a moment of clarity, which he expressed on Twitter not long after he posted a “rest in peace” to Juice Wrld’s passing, SOHH reports.

“i usually deal with my sad times in private because i don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me. this year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking,” Lil Nas X wrote, adding that “small things” can turn into larger problems.

Lil Nas X suggested that while he pretends “hate” doesn’t get to him, it affects him on a subconscious level.

“feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys.”

Many others commented on Juice Wrld’s death, including musician Ben Baller, rapper Lil Tecca, singer Sean Kingston, Juice Wrld collaborator Seezyn, DJ Zedd, Rich Brian, Lux, and No Jumper.

We were just together a few weeks ago ….we were supposed to hang on Friday …… this doesn’t seem real. I’m going to miss u man I can’t believe it @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/PYwaFvrBki — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) December 8, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Juice Wrld suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport after landing at the airport following a California flight and died shortly after. It’s still not clear what caused the rapper’s seizure and whether it stemmed from a pre-existing condition, such as epilepsy. Regardless, WebMD claims that it is rare for an epileptic seizure to cause death.

Per Heavy, Juice Wrld was previously a heavy drug user, using lean, Percocet, and Xanax, although he later said he was adopting a more sober lifestyle. Lean is reportedly known to cause seizures in some people due to the combination of Promethazine and Codeine. Rapper Lil Wayne — who was known to be a heavy user of lean with a history of epilepsy — previously suffered from a seizure after allegedly drinking three bottles of lean.

Whatever the cause of Juice Wrld’s death, some fans believe that the rapper predicted his passing in his two-song EP that he recorded following the deaths of fellow rappers of XXXTentacion and Lil Peep. During the song “Legends,” Juice Wrld appears to predict an early death for himself, suggesting that he won’t live past the age of 21.