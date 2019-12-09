Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Tight Black Jeans And A Crop Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared an attitude-packed post with her 3.3 million Instagram followers. The picture was taken backstage at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was stated in Chanel’s caption accompanying her post.

In the picture, Chanel leaned back on a dark couch in a room that likewise had black painted walls. Behind her was a series of graphic posters featuring several other celebrities done in an interesting collage style. Chanel rocked a pair of black skinny jeans that hugged her curves and added a bit of an edge to her look with lace-up black boots that had chunky heels and thick rubber soles.

On top, Chanel wore a beige crop top that exposed a sliver of skin, a few layered necklaces to add a bit of sparkle, a belt with a statement buckle, and a casual jacket. She also added a pair of large hoop earrings and a bracelet to finish off the ensemble.

Chanel’s brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders in soft waves, and she pursed her lips slightly as she posed for the camera. Chanel flashed two peace signs and appeared to be having a blast backstage. Her makeup was natural, with soft pink lips and neutral shades on her eyes for a look that accentuated her beauty.

In the caption of the post, the pint-sized rapper asked her followers to share the city they wanted her to appear in live.

Chanel’s fans loved the sassy post, which received over 13,300 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans left comments in the comment section, some answering the question she posed in the caption and others simply praising her beauty and talent.

“Somewhere in western NY!!! You’d be so cool to hang with! I’d buy you a drink anytime!!!” one follower commented.

Another fan said, “Corona, Queens East Coast babygirl, would love for you to come to NYC to bless us with ur talents.”

One fan, who didn’t live in a major metropolis, said, “that’d be lit I’d love to see you live we’re such a small town but omg I’d be there eve if you were in the surrounding towns #smalltownlife wants to meet a role model.”

Another fan opted not to put in a city request, and instead simply said, “so beautiful.”

Whether she’s performing on stage or serving up her take on silly videos on the MTV show Ridiculousness, Chanel always serves up some major style. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell rocked a pair of bold yellow pants and a figure-hugging top that had her followers drooling.