Blond Bombshell Gabby Epstein Nearly Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Tiny Gold Dress

Blond bombshell Gabby Epstein stunned fans on Instagram after posting a series of three pictures where she posed in a tiny gold dress — and nearly spilled out of the ensemble in the process.

The dress was very short, just skimming the top of Gabby’s thighs and showing a maximum amount of her toned and tanned legs. In the second picture in the carousel, she nearly exposed her pert posterior thanks to the racy hemline.

The length isn’t the only aspect of the dress that added to its sex appeal. The dress is open for nearly all of Gabby’s back, revealing that the blond bombshell is not wearing a bra. In fact, that dress reappears right around Gabby’s hips, helping accentuate her hourglass figure.

As if that wasn’t enough, the front of the dress featured a deep cowl-neck neckline. It was very loose on the Aussie stunner and when she leaned forward in the first picture, she appeared perilously close to spilling out out of the garment. Two tiny straps wrapped around the model’s neck in the halter style.

The dress was made out of a metallic fabric that appeared to have a slight gold tinge to it, highlighting the model’s sun-kissed skin. Gabby completed the ensemble with a pair of clear trendy high-heeled shoes.

Gabby’s blond locks were styled straight, sleek, and with a center part. She kept her makeup simple with some mascara and a bold red lip. Her sole jewelry included some gold rings, though she did feature another accessory in the shots: a massive teddy bear.

In the first picture, Gabby crouched in front of the stuffed animal. One arm rested on her knee while the other cupped her cheek as she looked into the camera. The Aussie bombshell then sprawled out for the second shot, arms raised against the body of the plush teddy. The third shot was an encore of the first, and the model posed in an identical position.

The update earned close to 42,000 likes and over 520 comments.

“BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS,” one fan enthusiastically raved, adding a crown emoji.

Loading...

“Drop dead gorgeous,” echoed a second, along with two heart-eye face emoji.

“Ahh! I wish I was that teddy,” teased a third, along with a teddy bear, heart-eyes emoji, kissing face, and purple heart.

“Everybody wants to be the bear,” seconded a fourth, along with three red hearts.

The stunner from Down Under is no stranger to taking sexy shots. In fact, Gabby recently sent pulses racing after posing in a bikini and claiming she was an “ocean baby,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.