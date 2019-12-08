Martha Hunt Reveals Her ‘Girl Crush’ On Instagram & It’s Emily Ratajkowski

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Martha Hunt, shared a new Instagram update where she revealed her girl crush. It turned out to be none other than Emily Ratajkowski. The duo were seen posing together for a picture as they stood in a dimly lit room. Martha wore an all-black ensemble, while Emily opted for a white bodysuit.

The photo that the VS model shared showed someone holding their phone to snap a picture in the foreground. The duo were both seen smiling, as Emily arched her back and placed her left hand on her hips. Meanwhile, she placed her other arm behind Martha’s lower back.

Martha wore what appeared to be a bodysuit. The top of it featured a halter-style cut that left her shoulders bare. Meanwhile, the pants fit her snugly. She accessorized with an oversized belt around her waist. It had a large, rectangular buckle. Plus, her boots matched her outfit, and reached her calves.

Martha wore her hair down in a side part, as she curled her locks. She didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry, and her light pink manicure was the only pop of color in her look.

In the backdrop was an elaborate sculpture, with large feathery accents and flowers. It was very colorful, with red, purple and green pieces.

Fans had plenty of nice compliments for the bombshell in the Comments section. Some people referred to the captions.

“And you’re mine!” declared a follower.

“Both of you are mine!!” gushed an admirer.

“Wow two of my favorite beauties,” raved a fan.

One fan, in particular, left a heartfelt message.

“You are just so gorgeous!! Love you so much Martha! Thank you for continuing to inspire me all the time to love me for who I am and helping me stay confident in myself when I feel really low! I really appreciate all you unknowingly do for me just be being your beautiful self,” they wrote.

In addition, the stunner shared another update last month that showed her posing alongside another well-known celebrity. This time, it was Taylor Swift. The women were seen hugging each other for a Thanksgiving-related post. The picture seemed to be a film photo, in which Martha wore a T-shirt. She had her hair down and seemed to be wearing minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Taylor wore a black, long-sleeved top and accessorized with earrings. They looked at the camera with smiles on their faces.