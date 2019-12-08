Aussie Model Madison Gordon Sizzles In A Revealing Lilac Silk Dress On Instagram

Aussie brunette beauty Madison Gordon, who is popular on Instagram for her eponymous diet and workout plan, recently took to her page and treated her fans to a hot pic, one where she showed off plenty of cleavage.

In the pic, the hottie could be seen rocking a lilac-colored silk dress, one that perfectly hugged her figure. The dress featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline, one that allowed the hottie to show off a generous view of her breasts.

To ramp up the glamour, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. However, considering that the picture was captured outdoors in natural light, Madison decided to go with subtle colors so as not to overdo her look. The application included a nude-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, defined eyebrows and pink blush that accentuated the apples of the model’s cheeks.

To keep it simple and classy, the hottie decided not to wear any jewelry items or accessories. She wore her raven-colored into soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder and arms.

In the caption, Madison tagged Trendz Studio Hair for doing her hairdo, adding that the salon is the best one. The model did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the exact location where the snap was captured could not be known.

To pose for the picture, Madison stood against the backdrop of a wooden door while she placed one of her hands on the brick wall beside her. She looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

Within two hours of going live, the snap accrued more than 2,400 likes and over 230 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

“That pic is simply gorgeous! You look so sexy [in this] dress as it’s looking very fashionable and elegant. I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your dark hair looks so lovely. You are my favorite!” another one chimed in.

“Wow!! You look amazing! And the color of that dress is stunning on you. Your hair is always on point! Sending love,” a third admirer commented.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that the model’s beauty cannot be described in words.

“That dress is spectacular on you! You are indescribably gorgeous.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “amazing body,” “hot af,” and “mesmerizing,” to praise the model.

Fellow models Vicky Aisha, Abby Dowse, Heather McCartney and Gabriela Castrovinci, among others, also liked the pic.