AEW News: Scorpio Sky Discusses Comparisons Between Company And WCW, Reveals Which Legend Has Helped Him Most

All Elite Wrestling superstar Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he discussed a variety of pro wrestling-related topics. During the conversation, the AEW World Tag Team Champion was asked about comparisons between his current company and World Championship Wrestling, which he noted are understandable.

“I can see the comparisons, in a way, as you can always make comparisons. I can make comparisons between WWE and WCW to be honest. The fact we’re on TNT and have faces like Tony Schiavone then it’s an easy comparison. Then being a big brand company and starting from scratch because WCW came from the NWA. There’s never been a wrestling company that started from scratch at this level. This is a historic time in wrestling and there will be books and docs in the next five, 10, 15 years from now.”

Another reason why AEW is being compared to WCW is due to the company’s decision to trademark the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view name. AEW will host an upcoming episode of Dynamite based around the theme of the flagship WCW show, and Sky is looking forward to being a part of it.

Sky revealed that Bash at the Beach was his favorite WCW pay-per-view growing up and noted that some of the company’s most significant moments happened there — such as Hulk Hogan betraying “Macho Man” Randy Savage to form the New World Order.

The AEW star also hopes that the company brings back the palm trees and other summer imagery that was synonymous with WCW’s annual show, but he’s interested to see how it’s revamped for the modern era.

During the interview, Sky also revealed that a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion has helped him develop his skills in recent weeks. Dean Malenko is one of the company’s backstage producers, and Sky said that being able to pick the legendary performer’s brain has helped him immensely.

Furthermore, Sky grew up idolizing Malenko in WCW and WWE, so being able to work with him in AEW has been a dream come true for the rising star.

The wrestler appears to be having fun in AEW, but his tenure with the upstart promotion hasn’t been without its upsetting moments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some fans had a problem with Sky initially joining the company due to homophobic comments he posted on social media a few years ago.

However, the superstar has since apologized for his remarks, and he was quick to make amends with the members of the LGBTQ community who compete alongside him on the AEW roster.