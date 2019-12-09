Gabrielle Union Posts Photos Of Her Decorating The Christmas Tree As More ‘AGT’ Drama Ensues

As she continues to deal with the drama following her recent firing from America’s Got Talent, actress Gabrielle Union shared a precious moment with her family.

The former talent show judge shared a series of photos of her spending quality time with her family. In the first photo, Union is seen holding her one-year-old daughter Kaavia Wade and snuggling with her 12-year-old stepchild Zion Wade. The family is all smiles as they stand in front of their Christmas tree outside. Union is seen in the middle wearing a gold, sparkly two-piece shorts set with a black bodysuit underneath. The actress is also rocking a natural face with her hair styled in two braids with a center part.

In the second photo, Zion and Kaavia are able to show off their own looks. While Zion is holding his sister, the two are beaming in front of the tree as the camera snaps a photo of them. Zion is wearing a black jacket, a blue top, black jeans and white, pointed-toe boots. Kaavia is shown flashing a big smile as her hands are in the air. The toddler is wearing a blue jean jacket, a Bob Marley graphic t-shirt and grey sweats. She is also wearing little white tennis shoes in the photo.

In the third photo, Union is holding Kaavia with one hand and has her other hand in her pocket. The actress also gave a better view of her outfit and showed off her shoes in the photo. She is wearing black flats in the photo, which are tied on the back of her ankles. The actress is also wearing stud earrings in the photo.

In the final photo of the Instagram slideshow, Union and Kaavia are having more fun outside as the photo captures their precious time together. The actress is seen holding Kaavia and dipping her as she leans down. The mother-daughter duo are both giving open-mouthed smiles.

At the time of writing, the adorable post from Union received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Union’s fans.

“Love everything about this…” one fan wrote.

“Nothing better than family,” another fan chimed in.

“Aw! Beautiful,” another fan said.

Union’s holiday celebration comes after she has reportedly been speaking with NBC’s legal team to discuss the issues surrounding her firing. The Inquisitr previously reported that Union is speaking with lawyers hired by NBC to further discuss the discrimination and “toxicity” that she witnessed while she was a judge on the hit show. Union was reportedly fired after being vocal about the work environment that occurred behind-the-scenes.