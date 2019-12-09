Hope Beel Sizzles In Multicolored String Bikini, But Laments The Loss Of Her Abs

The fitness model revealed that she's heading to the beach this week to 'celebrate something amazing.'

Hope Beel is pictured proudly showing off her toned stomach in the bikini photo that she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday. However, the Texas fitness model suggested that her abdominal muscles won’t look so defined when she heads to the beach later this week.

For her latest stunning photo shoot, she rocked an eye-catching knit string bikini. According to one of Hope’s Instagram tags, it was an Andi Bagus swimsuit. The tiny two-piece featured a pattern of narrow stripes in an array of different colors, including white, burnt orange, teal, navy, and various shades of brown.

The triangle cups of the soft bikini top left a great deal of Hope’s ample chest exposed. She posed with her body slightly angled, so in addition to flashing her rounded cleavage, she was also showing off a little sideboob. Hope’s cheeky bikini bottoms slightly scooped down in the front, lengthening her chiseled torso.

Hope posed with her arms up and her hands behind her head, which showcased her sculpted, bulging biceps. She also had one leg bent to the side, providing a clear view of her shapely thighs.

Hope wore her dark hair slicked back in a ponytail, which drew attention to her flawless face. For her beauty look, she painted her plump pout a warm rosy pink color. She also sported a dark brow, and she highlighted her piercing brown eyes with black liner on her bottom and top lash lines. Her eye shadow appeared to be the same copper color as the bronzer on her cheeks.

Hope’s geotag marked the location of her bikini photo shoot as the W Punta de Mita, a beachfront luxury resort in Mexico. In the caption of her post, the fitness enthusiast revealed that she’s heading back to the beach on Friday, where she and a group of friends are going “to celebrate something amazing.” However, she quipped that she will not be rocking the same stomach that she has in the photo above.

While Hope might fear that her abs won’t be as chiseled as she would like them to be by the time she hits the beach at the end of the week, her fans are likely be hoping that her trip results in more bikini photos.

She’s shared quite a few swimsuit snapshots with her Instagram followers in recent weeks, including numerous photos that were taken during her sun-drenched Turks and Caicos vacation.

So far, Hope’s latest snapshot has received over 10,000 likes from her admirers. A few of the brunette beauty’s followers also responded to her post by letting her know how much of an inspiration she is.

“Was feeling lazy this afternoon. Thanks for the motivation,” wrote one fan.

“Bravo! A true inspiration to achieve fitness and becoming healthy,” another admirer remarked.