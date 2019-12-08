Madi Edwards Rocks A Silver Dress On Instagram

Madi Edwards shared a series of two new photos on Instagram today. She was seen rocking a silver dress, which fit her snugly and allowed her to flaunt her curves. The ensemble featured thin straps and a basic scoop neckline. There were two seams running down the front. And although the dress itself was simple, she added a lot more to the look with her styling.

The blonde accessorized with jewelry and a purse. The black purse had a silver chain strap, and she slung it over her right shoulder. Her jewelry included multiple necklaces. She wore two, short gold necklaces and one longer one with a charm. Madi also sported a couple of hoop earrings, a bracelet and rings.

The stunner had her hair down in a middle part. Her locks were notable for their luxurious waves, which she brushed in front of her shoulders. Her makeup was also eye-catching, as she wore peach eyeshadow and a black cat-eye. Plus, she sported pink blush and lipstick.

The first photo showed Madi standing with her body slightly angled towards the camera. She gave a small pout while looking into the distance, while sunlight streamed onto her from a window. Behind her was a piece of art, which was comprised of black-and-white Playboy Magazine covers. Plus, there was an outline of Bugs Bunny interposed on top, as he held his iconic carrot in his hand.

The second photo, on the other hand, showed Madi standing while facing the camera straight-on. She tilted her head slightly to the left.

Fans left their compliments in the Comments section.

“Flawless babe,” raved a follower.

“I love your looks ice cold stare froze me in my track,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

Others were hoping to emulate the model’s looks and had questions for her.

“Love this! Can you put a swipe up link to this dress?” asked a fan.

“Hi Madi, can you please tell me what your fav eyebrow pencil/product is?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the model shared another update of herself rocking a different dress. This time, she opted for a black number, and she posed on the side of the road next to a Mustang. The dress had long sleeves and fell right above her knees. Madi completed her look with black, strappy sandals and a white purse. Her face was mostly obscured, while she popped her left leg to accentuate her curves. The update was geotagged in Laguna Beach, California.