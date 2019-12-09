Serena Williams Shares Stunning Instagram Photo Of Sister Venus On The Beach

Venus Williams poses for a unique beach snapshot.

Serena Williams has been sharing plenty of vacation pics in the past few days taken mostly on a yacht in the Bahamas. She is with her sister and fellow tennis star, Venus Williams. The women are spending some quality time together out on the water soaking up the sun and having plenty of fun, as seen in a few Instagram snaps. While many of the photos featured the duo in sexy bikinis, the most recent one is that of Venus looking stunning in a gorgeous dress.

Venus is seen standing on a sandy beach with the crystal blue ocean waves rolling behind her. The tennis star is wearing what looks to be a bright green sundress with polka dots that shows off her muscular arms. The dress flows down almost to her ankles. The low-cut neckline reveals just a hint of cleavage, just enough for a cool and sexy look perfect for a beach party. She is holding just a tiny bit of her hemline up as if to show off her cute sandals that she paired with the outfit.

The 39-year-old tennis pro has her hair short as she let her natural curls show. The wind blowing up behind her makes her full locks stand out in the photo. Venus appears to be wearing very minimal makeup or is possibly makeup free. She looks relaxed as she enjoys the time spent with her equally famous sister.

Serena called her older sibling her “sister soulmate” in the caption. The two women are also awesome doubles partners on the tennis court, and she acknowledged that as well.

Many of Serena’s 11.8 million followers hopped on the social media platform to comment on how much they loved the photo of Venus. One person described it as a “Tina Turner vibe.” Most fans loved her hair like that.

“You look beautiful In your natural look,” one person wrote.

“Omg that picture needs to be framed that’s an amazing pic of Venus!!” another follower suggested.

Both Serena and Venus have taken to their Instagram accounts to share some snaps from the trip. They have been showing off their athletic bods by shaking their stuff and having tons of fun together. Serena Williams has also shown just how flexible she is in a recent post.

There is no indication on whether Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, or their daughter Olympia, is with them on this trip. But the tennis star has previously indicated that she doesn’t like to be far from her 2-year-old for very long.