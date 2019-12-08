‘Maxim’ Helpful Hottie Caitlin O’Connor Sizzles In Unzipped Denim Bralette

Maxim model Caitlin O’Connor absolutely wowed her 621,000 Instagram followers after posting an incredibly steamy picture where she rocked a jean bralette.

The bralette was made from medium-dark denim fabric which wildly flattered the California girl’s sun-kissed skin. It had thick shoulder straps to support Caitlin’s assets, and matching trim along the curve of the bralette’s edge. The bralette also had sewn-in cups, though they were without underwire.

Most strikingly, however, was a zipper in the center of the bust. Caitlin had upped the sex appeal of the shot by unzipping it, revealing a serious amount of cleavage from the blond bombshell.

Adding to the sultry vibes of the shot, Caitlin’s hair was slicked back and looked almost wet, giving the picture an ’80s aesthetic. She sported a heavy smoky eye and bent her head down so that she looked upwards at the camera through her thick dark lashes. She had a hint of pink blush and completed her look with a nude lip.

A few hair tendrils rested on her collarbone, and her taut midriff was on full display, thanks to the cropped nature of the bralette. Caitlin kept the rest of her look fairly simple, with just a dainty bracelet and chunky ring as her accessories.

The picture could also boast an artistic bent. Caitlin looked at the camera through a window, and raindrops covered the glass. Behind her was a living room, with an open door and grey-and-white pillow. She rested both her arms on the window sill, with her right hand flat on the ledge and her left holding a glass of white wine.

Towards the top of the frame, the reflection begins to take form in the shape of a line of trees, adding to the visual appeal of the shot.

The upload earned just shy of 5,000 likes along with over 120 comments.

“Omg this is gorgeous,” gushed one fan, along with four heart-eye face emoji.

“BABE this is one of my favorites of you! So mooooody,” added a second, also with a heart-eye face emoji.

“This pic is fabulous. I’m in love. Congrats,” proclaimed a third, adding two pink hearts.

“The perfect shot on a rainy day,” concluded a fourth, again with a heart-eye face.

It’s little surprise that the Pennsylvania native knows how to sizzle in photos, considering the fact that she has previously been featured in Sports Illustrated in addition to Maxim. She also recently dropped jaws on a trip to Las Vegas, where she stunned in a pair of tight denim jeans, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.