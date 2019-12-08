Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Flaunts Her Famous Backside In A Black Sheer Bodysuit

Australian Instagram model Vicky Aisha took to her page on Sunday, December 8, and wowed her fans with a very hot booty picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a tiny, black sheer bodysuit, one that left little to the imagination of the viewers.

To pose for the snap, Vicky stood in front of a mirror, turned her back toward the camera, and clicked a selfie. In the process, the stunner put her peachy posterior on full display, which was almost bare because of the skimpy, thong-style bodysuit.

Vicky not only showed off her booty, but her thick thighs and toned legs could also be seen in the photograph. As the model struck a side pose, she also flashed a glimpse of her sideboob, which could be clearly seen through the sheer fabric of her ensemble.

Knowing that nudity is not allowed on Instagram, Vicky placed her forearm in front of her nipple to censor it. Nonetheless, the model showed off plenty of skin to titillate her 1.8 million admirers.

Staying true to form, Vicky opted for a full face of makeup. However, she decided to use lighter shades. The application included a slick of glossy pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick line of eyeliner, and lots of mascara. To complete her look, she wore her blond tresses down and allowed her bangs to cover her forehead.

The hottie decided not to wear any accessories or jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her racy ensemble. To pose for the snap, Vicky flashed a smile, which accentuated the beautiful dimple on her cheek.

In the caption, Vicky asked her fans whether they are done with their Christmas shopping or do they wait until the last minute. She also revealed that she brought all of her stuff online this year because she prefers not to go to shopping malls, which are very crowded during the Christmas season.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 28,000 likes and close to 500 comments, as fans not only replied to the caption, but also praised the model for her amazing figure.

“Looking awesome! Happy holidays and hope you have a good day,” one of her fans wrote.

“I’m way too distracted with the lovely peach in front of me to do shopping,” another commented.

Meanwhile, a third fan praised the model by calling her perfect.

“Holy Jesus! Do you know you’re the definition of perfection?!” they wrote.

The picture was also liked by many of Vicky’s fellow models and influencers, including Erica Fett, Ana Lorde, and Valeria Orsini, among others.