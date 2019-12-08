Laci Kay Somers Blows A Kiss In A Pink Bikini

Laci Kay Somers shared a new Instagram update with her fans today where she blew a kiss in a pink bikini. The swimsuit left her toned body on display as her bottoms were especially small. She also wore a sparkling crown in her hair, with her luxurious curly locks falling in front of her shoulders. Her locks were so long that they reached her hips.

The model was seen facing the camera straight-on, as she raised her left hand by her mouth while blowing a kiss for the camera. Laci also closed her eyes, and showed off her makeup. This included shimmery pink eyeshadow and glossy light pink lipstick. She also wore a dusting of blush, and her lashes were long and dark. All in all, her skin looked glowing and flawless. She tilted her head back slightly, and gave off a fun and flirty vibe.

The social media sensation was seen posing in front of a blank wall. Plus, silver and gold confetti pieces were seen falling from down on Laci, offering a festive mood. She didn’t wear much jewelry, save for a sparkling belly button ring.

The stunner noted in the captions that she wanted to thank her followers for sending birthday wishes. She turned 27-years-old Saturday.

Fans rushed to the Comments section to leave a variety of comments, with many people taking the opportunity to send their belated birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday Laci! May you be bless with many more years of joy and happiness!” exclaimed a follower.

“Age is just a number, never grow up @lacikaysomers,” wrote an admirer.

“Are you doing any photoshoot while there or is this a vacation without work @lacikaysomers,” asked a fan.

Loading...

Others were distracted by football.

“U need to wear 49ers gear to celebrate correctly! Especially after today’s big win,” said a fourth Instagram user, who happened to get a response from the bombshell.

“Haha yes just watched the game it was a close one,” responded Laci.

In addition, the stunner shared another update yesterday to kick off her birthday celebrations. She was spotted in a nude thong, which she paired with a cropped sweater. The top was light neon orange, with long sleeves and a hood. Laci completed the outfit with a black baseball cap, and touched the brim with her hand. She sported a light pink manicure and gave a smoldering look at the camera over her shoulder. Her dark lipstick popped in the shot.