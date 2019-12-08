Prosecutors Say Harvey Weinstein Violated Bail Conditions, Ask Judge To Raise Bail To $5 Million

Prosecutors are accusing Harvey Weinstein of violating the conditions of his bail and have asked a judge to raise his bail to $5 million.

As The Associated Press reported, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi claimed at a pre-trial hearing that the disgraced movie mogul mishandled the electronic ankle monitor meant to track his movements by leaving a piece at home that was needed to keep the monitor activated. Illuzzi claimed that Weinstein purposely disabled the monitor.

“None of these violations were accidental,” she claimed while asking for Weinstein’s bail to be raised to $5 million from its current $1 million.

Weinstein’s lawyer claimed that it was not deliberate and instead said it was “technical glitches” that led to the malfunction. Attorney Donna Rotunno said that Weinstein was not trying to manipulate the ankle monitor and said he made a phone call to report it immediately after realizing the error.

Weinstein is set to go to trial next month on charges that he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a sex act on another woman in 2006. The former movie executive has been free on $1 million bail since he was charged, but has not been able to escape controversy.

In October, he was singled out at a private event in Manhattan for young actors. As The Inquisitr noted, a comedian named Kelly Bachman took aim at Weinstein during her stand-up set, saying he did not belong in the crowd at the intimate event.

“I didn’t know we had to bring our own mace and rape whistles to Actor’s Hour,” Bachman said.

After she faced few boos and a man who told her to shut up, Bachman fired back.

“Oh, shut up?” Bachman shot back. “This kills at group therapy for rape survivors.”

Weinstein has faced a series of sexual misconduct allegations, including some women who say he forcibly raped them. Multiple women have also claimed that Weinstein forced himself on them or proposed sex in exchange for helping with their careers in the entertainment industry.

Weinstein has reportedly been in failing health throughout his legal issues, and was seen limping into a court house for a pre-trial hearing this month. The judge asked about his health at the same hearing where prosecutors asked for bail to be raised, and Weinstein’s lawyer said that the ordeal has been difficult on him.

“This is tough on anybody…. He has some back issues that we’re hoping to address this week,” Rotunno said.